- Triple H will be going live for a Facebook interview after Sunday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event. Cathy Kelley usually hosts the post-Takeover Facebook interviews with Triple H, but Alicia Taylor will be conducting this one.

Below is the full Takeover Prime Target special from the WWE Network, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Joe Coffey as he prepares for WWE UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray as she prepares to defend against Toni Storm and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat, and others.

"Takeover: Blackpool II" airs live on the WWE Network at 11:30am ET on Sunday, beginning with the pre-show. The main card is scheduled to begin at 12 pm ET.

- WWE stock was up 1.34% today, closing at $63.67 per share. Today's high was $64.40 and the low was $61.80.

- As noted, Liv Morgan previously teased that she will be in Rusev's corner as he faces Bobby Lashley on Monday's WWE RAW episode, to counter Lana as she will be in Lashley's corner.

Morgan took to Twitter today and posted a teaser for Monday.

"I heard Monday night is gonna be very interesting [upside down face emoji]," she tweeted.

You can see Liv's full tweet below: