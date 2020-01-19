- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the loudest Royal Rumble pops. The group included: Goldberg (2017), Becky Lynch (2019), and John Cena (2008).

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will take on Lacey Evans at the Royal Rumble on January 26 in Houston. In the video below, after telling some fans in the crowd, "I hate you," Bayley sent a message to Evans.

"Next Sunday, I am being forced to put the title on the line, for these sheep," Bayley said as she pointed to the crowd. "By who? And why? With Lacey Evans? Who got a fluke win. I wasn't ready, I was not prepared and now I'm facing the consequences. Lacey Evans does not deserves a title opportunity against Bayley: The Grand Slam Champion. But you know what she does deserve? Payback. She deserves payback for hurting my best friend. She deserves payback for jumping me, and she deserves payback with how these idiots are treating me. So, Lacey Evans, congratulations, I'll see you at the Royal Rumble and I'll be walking out the longest combined SmackDown Women's Champion."

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos of the week. The collection included: Mustafa Ali, Sasha Banks, and Cathy Kelley.