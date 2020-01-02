It's believed that a major news story on Major League Wrestling will be breaking soon.

There's no word yet on specifics of the story, but PWInsider reports that there has been a lot of talk on a huge story involving MLW and a new partnership that will be revealed imminently.

Wrestling Inc Managing Editor Nick Hausman reached out to MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer who confirmed that the forthcoming news will be, "transformative to MLW's immediate and long-term future."

MLW Founder, Owner & CEO Court Bauer has been in Los Angeles several times over the past few weeks to meet with potential TV and licensing partners, which appears to be related to the story dropping soon. Word is that the story has a lot of potential to transform MLW's future in a positive way.

Bauer, a former WWE creative team writer, originally launched MLW back in 2002, but they shut down in 2004 and later resumed events in the summer of 2017. They are currently based out of New Rochelle, New York. MLW has a weekly TV deal with beIN Sports, and a deal with FITE TV for streaming content. MLW's current line-up of champions are: MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone, MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs, and MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed. A women's division was launched in November of last year.

Stay tuned for updates on the MLW story that is expected to break soon.