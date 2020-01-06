It looks like WWE SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose may be a brunette now.

Rose took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and revealed a new brown hairstyle. She captioned one of the photos with, "New hair who dis [laugh emoji]"

However, Rose posted more Instagram Stories this evening and she's back to her usual blonde look in those photos. She tagged the Vanquish Fitness brand for women in those photos, so it's possible that the photos were previously taken to be used at a later date for a sponsored post. Rose, who was still blonde on Friday's SmackDown, has not tweeted or made any regular Instagram posts about a new look.

Rose is currently working a SmackDown storyline with Otis of Heavy Machinery, and still teaming with partner Sonya Deville.

You can see screenshots of Mandy's IG Story photos below, along with a bonus shot of the 2014 WBFF Bikini World Champion from her recent photo shoot with Ryan Loco. Stay tuned for updates.