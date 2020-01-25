Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville appeared on a Bradley Martyn workout video to talk about life in WWE, training, traveling, and trying to eat healthy while on the road.

In the video below (uploaded earlier this week), Rose commented that she "just signed another five-year deal" with WWE. Rose didn't give any further details in regards to exactly when that was signed.

Joining up with WWE in 2015 through Tough Enough, Rose had previously signed a five-year deal with company. She joined the cast of Total Divas (Season 6) before spending time in NXT, and then debuting on RAW in November 2017, alongside Sonya Deville and Paige.

As noted, Rose will be in tomorrow's 30-Woman Royal Rumble.