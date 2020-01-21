AEW released its Road to the Bahamas preview before tomorrow's AEW Dynamite, which will take places on Chris Jericho's cruise as it makes its way from Miami to the Bahamas. The matches will be taped later today.

In the video above, it was announced Britt Baker will take on Priscilla Kelly. Kelly last wrestled for AEW in the Women's Casino Battle Royale back in August at All Out. Also, last week Joey Janela cut a promo saying he'd face Fenix on this week's show. In the video it was announced his opponent will now be MJF.

Janela and Fenix did face off last week after the Dynamite tapings, but Fenix may have suffered a neck injury in the match. No word on if this is the reason for the change, or if Janela vs. Fenix was planned on being shown on AEW Dark.

The above video also featured a closer look at Jungle Boy and PAC.

Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow's show:

* SCU (c) vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* PAC vs. Jon Moxley (Number One Contender Match for the AEW World Championship)

* Jurassic Express vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Joey Janela vs. MJF (with Wardlow)