- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been busy as of late thanks to wife Wendy Barlow, formerly known to WCW fans as Fifi The Maid. As seen above, Flair's YouTube channel has released new videos of Wendy and The Nature Boy competing against each other in some squash tennis and bowling.

- WWE has announced Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the big Fiterman Sports Autograph Show of Texas during Royal Rumble weekend in Houston, TX. More names will be announced soon.

There will also be a WWE Shop Pop-Up stand on-site to sell WWE gear. The big event will take place in nearby Pasadena for all the fans coming into Houston for Rumble weekend.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the event:

Several Superstars to appear at Autograph Show of Texas during Royal Rumble Weekend On Royal Rumble Weekend, the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to meet Superstars Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Sasha Banks at the Fiterman Sports Autograph Show of Texas. In addition to the special autograph sessions, a WWE Shop Pop-up Stand will also be on site to sell WWE and Royal Rumble merchandise. The Autograph Show of Texas will take place at the Pasadena Fairgrounds - Campbell Center, 7601 Red Bluff Road, Pasadena, Texas, 77505. Tickets for the event are available now at www.FitermanSports.com. Superstars will appear at the following dates and times: Friday, Jan. 24 (7-9 p.m. CT) * Charlotte Flair Saturday, Jan. 25 (10:30 a.m. CT to 12:30 p.m. CT) * Bray Wyatt

* Randy Orton

* Sasha Banks

* Roman Reigns

* Becky Lynch

* Rey Mysterio * Talent is subject to change

** More WWE Superstars are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

- There's been some confusion over Matt Hardy's WWE roster status after he returned to action a month ago and started working RAW events. Hardy has remained on the official SmackDown roster while working for the red brand. Hardy took to Twitter today to clarify, noting that he's been on the blue brand roster since coming back last February.

"Ever since I returned last February, I've been listed on the #SmackDown roster. When I performed on #RAW in November & December, I wasn't ever officially put on RAW roster. Saw several websites suggesting I'd switched roster pages, but not the case. Call me Matt Hardy in LIMBO," Matt tweeted.

You can see Matt's full tweet below: