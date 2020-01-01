MJF announced his stipulations for Cody on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. MJF said first off he'll only have the match at AEW Revolution on February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

MJF then announced three stipulations that Cody has to go through before he even gets to the match.

The first one: Cody can't touch MJF at all before the bout. Next up: Cody has to beat Wardlow (which would be his in-ring debut) in a Steel Cage Match. The final stipulation: Cody has to get down on all fours and get whipped ten times by MJF.

Cody has yet to agree to MJF's terms.







