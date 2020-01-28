Major League Wrestling has announced Zenshi vs. El Lindaman for MLW: FIGHTLAND.
El Lindaman currently wrestles in Oriental Wrestling Entertainment.
"This could be the match of the night," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "Both athletes are explosive, have that innovative high-octane offense and can go all night. Buckle up. This match could give you whiplash... it's going to be that fast and furious."
Zenshi also commented about his upcoming match. He tweeted, "One thing that I love about wrestling... Is opportunities to test my own "Zen Lucha" style against all types of adversaries. @MLW has granted me a stage to do just that. @LIndamanowe... Get ready for a war in Philly this Saturday! Grab your tickets at https://MLW2300.COM!"
FIGHTLAND is this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Below is the updated card for FIGHTLAND:
WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA
NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT
Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk
"Filthy" Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens
WHO IS THE KING OF KNOCKOUTS?
Low Ki vs. King Mo (cornered by Dan Lambert)
Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)
LUMBERJACK MATCH
Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit
WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT
Myron Reed (c) vs. Arez [AAA]
Puma King & Gringo Loco vs. Injustice
PRIZE FIGHT CHALLENGE
Dominic Garrini vs. ???
Mance Warner vs. "The Untouchable" Gino Medina
Séptimo Dragon vs. Douglas James
PHILADELPHIA DEBUT OF...
World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich
INTERNATIONAL SHOWCASE
