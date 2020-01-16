We've noted how new WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley has been tweeting about how he will be a fighting champion, not a hiding champion, after defeating R-Truth on Monday's RAW to become a two-time champion. Mojo has also said that he will change the landscape of the 24/7 Title scene.

Rawley released this video today, which shows him "cleaning the coward" off the belt. He told fans to tune into Monday's RAW to see what else he's up to.

The Twitter caption for the video reads, "A statement from your 24/7 Champion. It's time to change what the 24/7 title stands for. Catch me on @WWE #RAW Monday to see what I'm up to."

Mojo said in the video that most 24/7 Champions have thought it's smart to run and hide with the belt, but that's not true.

"The 24/7 Title was established May 20th, 2019, and since then there has been 84 different title reigns, among 34 different people," Mojo said. "I am the only person that did not run and hide after my victory. So, what am I doing right now? I'm cleaning the coward off my title. Because we ain't playing hide & go seek with this anymore. Nah, y'all might think it's smart to run and hide after your title win, but as the smartest and most educated guy on the roster, documented, I'm telling you - it ain't.

"This title is in need of a face-lift and I'm going to be the guy that gives it to it. Catch me on Monday Night RAW this week to see what I'm up to."

Mojo scrubbed harder on the title and added, "God, this thing's so filthy."