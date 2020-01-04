Back in October, a FOX affiliate had mistakenly called Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn. Mojo brought up the incident again tonight on Twitter.

He explained that he knows why the mistake happened because both he and Sami look like actor Michael Rapaport. Mojo believes Sami looks like him, while Sami think's Mojo does.

Mojo Rawley's full tweet, "Hey @WWEonFOX: I now understand why you guys were confused. Personally, I think @SamiZayn looks more like @MichaelRapaport to be honest. But Sami says the same about me."

Below you can read his post: