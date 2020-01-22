Tonight, AEW Dynamite will be airing from the Jericho Cruise. Taped prior to airing, the event features championship matches and the progression of storylines. Both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio about all that went down.

Here are some detailed spoilers from the event:

Dark match

* Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeated SCU. After the match, Daniels stated after they may be the best three-man team. Kenny discussed the idea of creating six-man titles, with a tournament potentially taking place next year on the cruise.

AEW Dynamite Spoilers

* Dark Match

Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) defeated QT Marshall following interference from Penelope Ford.

SCU (c) vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega - AEW Tag Team Titles

Kenny went for the One Winged Angel at various points but Scorpio was able to avoid it. Hangman did the majority of the work. Once again, Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat and hit Kenny. He was then able to hit one on Scorpio from the ramp and one on Kazarian to pin him. After, The Elite come out, Hangman tells them to hug Kenny and he bails on them to drink with the crowd. It should be noted that Scorpio walked out on Frankie as well.

Winners: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (new AEW Tag Team Champions)

Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly

Britt was working as a babyface for a bit before unleashing heel tendencies. Baker ended up winning via submission. Following the bout, Tony Schiavone interviewed her and she threatens him and mocks him for working at Starbucks. She calls herself a role model with a full-time job (she is a dentist ) and brags about how smart she is.

Winner: Britt Baker

Jurassic Express vs. Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz

Crowd loved Jericho, singing his song even when the music stopped. Jericho and Jungle Boy started off, and had a few moments with one another. Jake Hager got involved, and he and Luchasaurus brawled to the back. Jericho ended up hitting the Judas Effect on Marko (who wore a Life Preserver to the ring) for the win.

Winners: Jericho, Santana and Ortiz

Joey Janela vs. MJF

MJF mocks Janela, calling him things only Jim Cornette has. He also got into it with Aubrey throughout the show. During the bout, Kip Sabian and Penelope came out to distract Janela, allowing MJF to hit the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Winner: MJF

After the bout, MJF calls Cody a puppet, and that he is the last chapter in his book. Cody comes out, MJF says Wardlow isn't there and Cody can't touch him. He also mocks Cody's lisp. MJF offers Cody the mic and drops it when he reaches for it. Cody goes to get it and MJF kicks it away. Cody says he can't touch MJF but "they" can. Young Bucks superkick MJF and throw him in the pool.

Jon Moxley vs. PAC - AEW World Title number one contender

Moxley had hie eye taped up, and had it like that while he was at the airport and during cruise events. PAC almost won via submission but Moxley was able to grab the ropes in time. Moxley ended up getting the pin, and he and Jericho (who was on commentary for the match) stared one another down after.

Winner: Jon Moxley