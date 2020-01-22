On tonight's AEW Dynamite, multiple matches were announced for next week at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Also, after beating PAC to become the number one contender for Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley will speak.

Below is next week's lineup:

* Private Party and Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz.

* Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

* Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

* MJF in action

