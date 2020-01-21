Multiple matches have been added to this Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV at in Atlanta, Georgia. NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay will face Thunder Rosa, also, Aron Stevens will defend the NWA National Championship against Scott Steiner. NWA Tag Team Champions Rock 'N Roll Express will defend their titles in a triple threat match against The Wildcards and Eli Drake & James Storm.

The NWA TV Championship Tournament field is now completed, as well. Marty Scurll "hacked" into tonight's NWA Powerrr to announce he'll be at the PPV as his feud with Nick Aldis continues.

The event will stream on FITE for $19.99 at 7 pm ET. Below is the updated card:

NWA WORLD WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Allysin Kay (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

NWA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Aron Stevens (c) vs. Scott Steiner

NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Rock 'N Roll Express (c) vs. The Wildcards vs. Eli Drake and James Storm

NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH

Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross

NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH

Zicky Dice vs. Dan Maff

NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH

The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch

NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH

Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson

Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon