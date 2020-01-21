Multiple matches have been added to this Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV at in Atlanta, Georgia. NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay will face Thunder Rosa, also, Aron Stevens will defend the NWA National Championship against Scott Steiner. NWA Tag Team Champions Rock 'N Roll Express will defend their titles in a triple threat match against The Wildcards and Eli Drake & James Storm.
The NWA TV Championship Tournament field is now completed, as well. Marty Scurll "hacked" into tonight's NWA Powerrr to announce he'll be at the PPV as his feud with Nick Aldis continues.
The event will stream on FITE for $19.99 at 7 pm ET. Below is the updated card:
NWA WORLD WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Allysin Kay (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
NWA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Aron Stevens (c) vs. Scott Steiner
NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Rock 'N Roll Express (c) vs. The Wildcards vs. Eli Drake and James Storm
NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH
Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross
NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH
Zicky Dice vs. Dan Maff
NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH
The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch
NWA TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT MATCH
Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson
Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon
