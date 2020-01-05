Earlier tonight, Mustafa Ali was made aware of an offensive meme about him that said, "When #30 is about to show up at Royal Rumble match you realize Mustafa Ali is the only wrestler left in the locker room. And crowd goes 5..4..3..2..1."

The Twitter user that shared it with Mustafa Ali, wrote, "How this is something people still find acceptable in 2020 is beyond me."

Ali responded, "Man, that's pretty rough. Just a reminder, there is still work to be done." He also went on to explain, "For those that don't get it, the meme is implying that I'd bomb the place."

Mustafa Ali also reminded his fans that just because they don't experience something, doesn't mean it doesn't happen.

His full tweet, "Just because you personally don't experience something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist."

Below you can read his responses to the meme:

Man, that's pretty rough.



Just a reminder, there is still work to be done. https://t.co/wgSDMc652D — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2020

For those that don't get it, the meme is implying that I'd bomb the place. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2020