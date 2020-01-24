- Above is the latest WWE Supercut video, featuring every Royal Rumble Match winner from the past decade.

- A new Royal Rumble Tier has been introduced to the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. WWE announced the following on the update:

Royal Rumble tier cards come to WWE SuperCard WWE SuperCard's celebration of the Royal Rumble continues with the release of a new tier: Royal Rumble. Loaded with powerful cards and flying Superstars, Rumble tier is an opportunity to take your deck above Vanguard. It's available now alongside a required app update. Royal Rumble features a wide variety of WWE Superstars and Legends. Among countless other all-time greats, Batista, Daniel Bryan, The Rock, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are all included among the 60-plus new cards on the roster. Jump into SuperCard today and take a look at these new Royal Rumble cards. We'll see you in the ring! WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- Next week's WWE NXT UK episode will feature Imperium's Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Flash Morgan Webster, Mark Andrews and a mystery partner in six-man action.

There will also be a segment with Eddie Dennis speaking out, plus tag team action with The Hunt vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.