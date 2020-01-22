Filmmaker Sean Durkin is currently working on a feature film about WWE Hall of Famers The Von Erich Family, according to Deadline.

Durkin is working with producers Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell, under their House Productions banner, on the movie about the legendary family of pro wrestlers. BBC Films boss Rose Garnett is co-financing development of the project, along with House.

"I'm very excited about this one," Durkin told Deadline about the Von Erichs movie. "It's another family portrait, about a wrestling family who revolutionized the sport and then suffered tragedy."

"Sean is an extraordinary filmmaker and we're excited to be working with him," added Tessa Ross.

It looks like the movie will look at the legendary Von Erichs that have passed, their last surviving brother, Kevin Von Erich, and his sons who currently wrestle for Major League Wrestling - MLW Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich.

Stay tuned for updates on the movie.