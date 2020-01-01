Impact Wrestling has a new World Title belt to kick off 2020.

Impact World Champion Sami Callihan took to Twitter this week and revealed an up-close look at the design with black, red and gold on the front.

"#HappyNewYears," Sami wrote. "@IMPACTWRESTLING loves me so much... they got me a NEW f--king belt. Black & Red like my heart. #TheDRAW"

It looks like the red has replaced the previous blue shading to represent the new Impact TV home, AXS.

Sami began his first Impact World Title reign during the AXS TV debut episode on October 29, 2019, which was taped on October 25. He defeated Brian Cage, who had won the title from Johnny Impact back at Rebellion on April 28. Sami's title win was named the "Best Moment" in the 2019 Impact Year-End Awards.

You can see Sami's full tweet with photos below: