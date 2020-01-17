Braun Strowman is now official for the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Match later this month.

Strowman announced his Rumble spot on tonight's SmackDown but also made it clear that he wants a title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami Zayn later indicated that Nakamura and Cesaro would also be in the Rumble Match as he put the other entrants on notice during a promo.

There are now 9 spots left open in the 30-Man Rumble Match, but that is always subject to change.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, 9 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin