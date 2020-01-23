As noted earlier this week, AEW announced their first-ever mixed tag team match with AEW Women's Champion Riho and new AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, to take place on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's cruise. It was noted that the match was somewhat of a tryout for the company as Omega wants to have more mixed tag team action in AEW, perhaps an entire division worth.

The match was held on Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea" last night as the main event, which saw Omega and Riho get the win.

WWE only does male vs. male and female vs. female action in their mixed tag team matches, but this match was different as there was a good amount of intergender wrestling. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Live that there was a lot of spots with Omega vs. Ford and Riho vs. Sabian in the match.

Omega reportedly hit his Dragon Suplex on Ford at one point and word is that he didn't hold back at all. Omega then cut a post-match promo in the ring and said the company wasn't sure if this would be the first and last mixed tag team match in AEW as they weren't sure how fans would react, but apparently the match was received well by the fans on the ship.

There's no word yet on if AEW will be moving forward with the intergender division, but we will keep you updated.