- The next WWE 24 documentary has been announced to premiere on the WWE Network after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air on January 26. The special will focus on WrestleMania 35, featuring new interviews, never-before-seen footage, and more.

Below is the full announcement on the "WWE 24: WrestleMania New York" special:

WWE 24: WrestleMania New York to premiere Jan. 26 after Royal Rumble A new episode of WWE Network's acclaimed docuseries WWE 24, focusing on last year's unforgettable WrestleMania 35, is set to debut Sunday, Jan. 26, immediately following the Royal Rumble. Titled WWE 24: WrestleMania New York, the new release will feature loads of original Superstar interviews and never-before-seen backstage footage, giving you unprecedented insight into WWE's marquee event, which saw Kofi Kingston's crowning as WWE Champion, Seth Rollins' slaying of "The Beast" Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's triumph in WrestleMania's first main event featuring female Superstars. The upcoming episode covers all that and much more, from Ricochet's long-awaited debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All, to two tales of enduring friendships, as the teams of The IIconics and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins achieve their dreams of experiencing WrestleMania Moments together. Don't miss WWE 24: WrestleMania New York when it premieres Jan. 26 on the award-winning WWE Network.

- The GOI Kicks custom sneaker company in Cincinnati has created a custom pair of kicks for Matt Hardy - The Air Delete 1s. These are a custom 1 of 1 pair, and are not for sale.

They tweeted, "Air Delete 1 - sneak peek. Custom commissioned sneak/er art for the Vessel of @matthardybrand (not for sale. Custom 1 of 1). From the ashes, these all-white #airjordan1 channeled the form of #brokenmatthardy in sneak/er form. #FreeTheDelete"

You can see photos of the sneakers below, which were crafted with the Air Jordan 1s, and a Twitter response from Matt:

