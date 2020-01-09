Nia Jax could be returning to the ring for WWE soon.

It was noted on Twitter by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jax could still be back in time for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month.

"Not sure but Nia timetable last I heard made that at least a possibility," Meltzer wrote when a fan asked if Ruby Riott or Jax would be able to return at the Rumble.

Jax underwent double knee surgery back on April 25 of last year and was said to be doing great, ahead of schedule with her recovery during the summer. It was reported in June that Jax should be back in time for the 2020 Rumble pay-per-view, but there haven't been many updates on her status since.

As of this writing, Charlotte Flair is the only name announced for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. It's been reported, but not confirmed, that each Rumble Match will feature 10 Superstars from WWE NXT, 10 from RAW, and 10 from SmackDown. Jax is still a member of the RAW roster.

The 2002 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Stay tuned for updates on the Rumble and Jax's WWE status.