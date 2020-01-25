- In the video above, Nikki Bella gave fans a first-look at her engagement ring. As noted, her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, joined Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast to talk about when the couple's relationship first began.

- In celebration of Michelle McCool's birthday (turning 40 today), WWE posted a video of all her championship victories.

Wishing a FLAWLESS birthday to former Women's and Divas Champion, @McCoolMichelleL! pic.twitter.com/yjE4OqTyBk — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020

- Johnny Gargano commented about tonight's tag match as DIY faces Moustache Mountain at WWE Worlds Collide. Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage, beginning at 6:30 pm ET.

"I haven't wrestled in four months," Gargano wrote on Twitter. "I also haven't had a straight up fun Tag Team Match on a big stage in longer than I can remember. Mustache Mountain are two of the best guys going and I couldn't dream up a more ideal first one back. I'm legit excited for tonight!"