Following a successful Wrestle Kingdom event, New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to action with its annual Fantasticamania event. Teaming with CMLL, the tour starts on January 10, with the final four nights of the tour (January 16, 17,19 and 20) airing on NJPW World.

A major highlight will be the return of the CMLL Family Tag Team Tournament. The tournament involves wrestlers related to one another competing for a title and glory. Taking place on January 16 and 17th (semifinals on the 16th and finals and third place playoffs on the 17th), the teams of the tournament will include Soberano Junior and Euforia, Cuatrero and Sanson, Niebla Roja and Angel De Oro and Tiger and Negro Casas.

January 19th will see Ultimo Guerrero defending his CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Satoshi Kojima as well as the Black Cat Memorial match. Finally, on January 20th, Forastero, Cuatrero and Sanson will defend The National Trios Championships against Titan, Niebla Roja and Angel De Oro while Caristico will defend the NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship against Barbaro Cavernario.

Here are the full match lineups (first night and main nights) for Fantasticamania:

January 10 - OSAKA PREFECTURAL GYM #2



* OKUMURA, Barbaro Cavernario and Ultimo Guerrero v. Satoshi Kojima, Stuka Jr. and Caristico.

* Dulce Gardenia, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yota Tsuji v. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI

* Angel de Oro, Niebra Roja and Titan vs. Sanson, Cuatrero and Forastero

* Soberano Jr. and Flyer v. Negro Casas and Tiger

* Audaz, Guerrero Maya Jr. and Yuya Uemura v. Euforia, Luciferno and Namajague

* Fuego and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

January 16 - Korakuen Hall



* Angel de Oro and Niebra Roja v. Negro Casas and Tiger - CMLL Family Tag Tournament

* Euforia and Soberano Jr. v. Sanson and Cuatrero - CMLL Family Tag Tournament

* Satoshi Kojima and Caristico v. Ultimo Guerrero and Barbaro Cavernario

* Titan and Stuka Jr. v. Forastero and OKUMURA

* Flyer, Dulce Gardenia and Hiroshi Tanahashi v. EVIL, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Audaz and Guerrero Maya Jr. v. Luciferno and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Fuego and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Namajague and DOUKI

January 17 - Korakuen Hall



* CMLL Family Tag Tournament final

* CMLL Family Tag Tournament third-place match

* Satoshi Kojima and Caristico v. Ultimo Guerrero and Barbaro Cavernario

* Titan v. Forastero

* Audaz, Dulce Gardenia and Hiroshi Tanahashi v. EVIL, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Stuka Jr., Flyer and Guerrero Maya Jr. v. OKUMURA, Namajague and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Fuego and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Luciferno and DOUKI

January 19 - Korakuen Hall



* Black Cat memorial match -- Caristico, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tiger Mask v. Negro Casas, Euforia and Barbaro Cavernario

* Ultimo Guerrero (c) v. Satoshi Kojima - CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

* Dulce Gardenia, Fuego and Ryusuke Taguchi v. EVIL, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Stuka Jr. v. OKUMURA

* Angel de oro, Niebra Roja and Titan v. Sanson, Cuatrero and Forastero

* Soberano Jr., Flyer and Guerrero Maya Jr. v. Tiger, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

* Audaz and Yota Tsuji v. Luciferno and Namajague

January 20 - Korakuen Hall



* Caristico (c) v. Barbaro Cavernario - NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship

* Sanson, Cuatrero and Forastero (c) v. Angel de oro, Niebla Roja and Titan - National 6-Man Tag Championship

* Satoshi Kojima, Soberano Jr. and Stuka Jr. v. Ultimo Guerrero, Negro Casas and OKUMURA

* Dulce Gardenia, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuya Uemura v. EVIL, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Flyer, Audaz and Guerrero Maya Jr. v. Euforia, Luciferno and Namajague

* Tiger Mask v. Tiger

* Fuego and Ryusuke Taguchi v. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

