NJPW has recently announced their full cards for their USA Tour, New Beginning USA. The tour starts on January 26 in Nashville.

During the tour, IWGP Tag Team Champions David Finlay and Juice Robinson will defend their titles against Guerrillas of Destiny. The match will happen on February 1 in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

At Wrestle Kingdom 14, David Finlay and Juice Robinson defeated Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to become the new champions.

Also during the Atlanta event will be Kota Ibushi vs. Chase Owens, Jeff Cobb vs. Lance Archer, and the Rock 'n' Roll Express will team with Hiroshi Tanahashi.