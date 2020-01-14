NJPW announced tonight that Lion's Break Project 3 is coming to Tampa, Florida at The Ritz Ybor on April 2. The event is part of WrestleCon 2020.

They have also confirmed that Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, and Alex Coughlin will all be at the event.

During Lion's Break Project 2, Barrett Brown, Misterioso, and the Riegel Twins made their NJPW debuts. Lion's Break Project 2 was in December 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

More wrestlers and matches for Lion's Break Project 3 will be announced at a later date.

Below is their announcement: