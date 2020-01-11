NJPW and CMLL co-promotional Fantastic Mania 2020 tour continued earlier today at Item Ehime in Ehime, Japan. Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, and Barbaro Cavernario defeated Soberano Jr., Caristico, and Satoshi Kojima in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Yota Tsuji and Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Fuego and Ryusuke Tacuhi defeated Tiger and Luciferno

* Negro Casas, OKUMURA, and Namajague defeated Audaz, Flyer, and Stuka Jr.

* Titan, Niebra Roja, and Angel de oro defeated Forastero, Cuatrero, and Sanson

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuya Uemura, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Dulce Gardenia

