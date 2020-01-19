NJPW / CMLL Fantastica Mania 2020 continued on today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the full results:

* Namajague and Luciferno defeated Yota Tsuji and Audaz

* Soberano Jr., Flyer, and Guerrero Maya Jr. defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Tiger

* Titan, Niebra Roja, and Angel del oro defeated Forastero, Cuatrero, and Sanson

* Stuka Jr. (c) defeated OKUMURA (NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship)

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and EVIL defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Fuego, and Dulce Gardenia

* Ultimo Guerrero (c) defeated Satoshi Kojima (CMLL World Heavyweight Championship)

* Tiger Mask, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Caristico defeated Barbaro Cavenario, Euforia, and Negro Casas (Black Cat Memorial Match)

The tour will conclude on Monday with the main event featuring Caristico defending the NWA World Historic Middle Weight Championship against Barbaro Cavernario. The Road to the New Beginning will then kickoff with shows taking place in Japan and in the States.

