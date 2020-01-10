Night one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's FantasticaMania event is in the books. Taking place inside the Osaka Prefectural Gym (#2), the event featured talent from CMLL. The main event was a bout honoring OKUMURA and his 25th anniversary in wrestling. He teamed up with Barbaro Cavernario and Ultimo Guerrero to defeat Stuka Jr., Caristico and Satoshi Kojima.

Another note from the event was Jushin Thunder Liger making his first appearance since retiring during the weekend of Wrestle Kingdom 14. He provided commentary for the matches.

Here are the results from FantasticaMania:

* OKUMURA, Barbaro Cavernario and Ultimo Guerrero def. Stuka Jr., Caristico and Satoshi Kojima

- OKUMURA finished Stuka Jr. via rollup

* Tetsuya Naito, Himoru Takahashi and BUSHI def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yota Tsuji and Dulce Gardenia

- Takahashi finished Tsuji following a Boston Crab

* Angel de oro, Niebla Roja and Titan def. Forastero, Cuatrero and Sanson

- de oro finished Cuatrero following La Campana

* Soberano Jr. and Flyer def. Tiger and Negro Casas

- Soberano Jr. finished Tiger following a Diving Guillotine drop

* Namajague, Luciferno and Euforia def.Yuya Uemura, Guerrero Maya Jr. and Audaz

- Namajague finished Uemura following Aleman

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Fuego def. DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Fuego finished DOUKI following a schoolboy

Night two of FantasticaMania continues tomorrow, January 11 from Item Ehime. The main event will be Soberano Jr., Caristico and Satoshi Kojima v. Barbaro Cavernario, Euforia and Ultimo Guerrero.