Yesterday morning, NJPW finished another night of its FantasticaMania event. Inside the Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall, the main event featured Soberano Jr., Caristico and Satoshi Kojima defeating Barbaro Cavernario, Euforia and Ultimo Guerrero.

Here are the results from FantasticaMania:

* Soberano Jr., Caristico and Satoshi Kojima def. Barbaro Cavernario, Euforia and Ultimo Guerrero.

- Caristico finished Euforia following La Mistica

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yuya Uemura and Dulce Gardenia

- BUSHI finished Uemura following a Boston Crab

* Sanson, Cuatrero and Forastero def. Titan, Niebla Roja and Angel de oro

- Sanson finished de oro following a TNT

* Audaz, Flyer and Stuka Jr. def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, OKUMURA and Negro Casas

- Stuka Jr. finished OKUMURA following a Torpedoes Splash

* Tiger and Luciferno def. Ryusuke Taguchi and Fuego

- Tiger finished Fuego following La Casita

* Yota Tsuji and Guerrero Maya Jr. def. DOUKI and Namajague

- Maya Jr. finished DOUKI following Sacrificio Maya

Night five of FantasticaMania continues Thursday, January 16 from inside Korakuen Hall. The card will feature two bouts in the CMLL 2020 Family Tag Tournament:

* Soberano Jr. and Euforia v. Cuatrero and Sanson

* Niebla Roja and Angel de oro v. Tiger and Negro Casas