Earlier this morning, NJPW finished another night of its FantasticaMania event. Inside Korakuen Hall, the CMLL Family Tag Team Tournament started. In the only bouts of the tournament, the teams of Cuatrero/Sanson and Niebla Roja/Angel de oro advanced.

Here are the full results from FantasticaMania:

* Niebla Roja and Angel de oro def. Tiger and Negro Casas - CMLL Family Tag Tournament

- Roja finished Tiger following La Campana

* Cuatrero and Sanson def. Soberano Jr. and Euforia - CMLL Family Tag Tournament

- Cuatrero finished Soberano following Abrazo de Oso Invertido

* Barbaro Cavernario and Ultimo Guerrero def. Caristico and Satoshi Kojima

- Cavernario finished Caristico following Cavernaria

* Forastero and OKUMURA def. Stuka Jr. and Titan

- Forastero finished Titan following a Triangle Choke

* EVIL, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Dulce Gardenia and Flyer

- Takagi finished Gardenia following a Pumping Bomber

* Guerrero Maya Jr. and Audaz def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Luciferno

- Audaz finished Luciferno following a Moonsault Press

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Fuego def. DOUKI and Namajague

- Fuego finished DOUKI following a sunset flip

Night six of FantasticaMania continues tomorrow, January 17 from inside Korakuen Hall. The main event will feature the finals of the CMLL Family Tag Tournament.