Earlier today, NJPW finished another night of its FantasticaMania event. Inside Korakuen Hall, the CMLL Family Tag Team Tournament ended. In the finals, Cuatrero and Sanson defeated Angel De Oro and Niebla Roja.

Here are the full results of FantasticaMania:

* Cuatrero and Sanson def. Angel de oro and Niebla Roja - CMLL Family Tag Team Tournament Final

- Sanson finished de oro following a Super Airplane Spin Powerbomb

* Soberano Jr. and Euforia def. Negro Casas and Tiger - CMLL Family Tag Team Tournament 3rd Place Match

- Soberano Jr. finished Tiger following a Springboard Leg Drop

* Satoshi Kojima and Caristico def. Ultimo Guerrero and Barbaro Cavernario

- Kojima finished Guerrero following a lariat

* Titan def. Forastero

- Titan finished Forastero following a Springboard Double Stomp

* EVIL, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Dulce Gardenia and Audaz

- EVIL finished Audaz following a Sharpshooter

* Okumura, Namajague and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Stuka Jr., Flyer and Guerrero Maya Jr.

- Okumura finished Stuka Jr. following a rollup

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Fuego def. DOUKI & Luciferno

- Fuego finished DOUKI via submission

Night seven of FantasticaMania continues Sunday, January 19 from inside Korakuen Hall. The main event will feature the Black Cat Memorial Match with Tiger Mask, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Carisitco v. Barbaro Cavernario, Euforia and Negro Casas. Also on the card will be Ultimo Guerrero defending his CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Satoshi Kojima.



