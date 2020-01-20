The final night of New Japan Pro Wrestling's FantasticaMania tour took place earlier this morning. Inside Korakuen Hall, the main event featured Caristico successfully defending his NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship against Barbaro Cavernario. In the co-main event, the team of Forastero, Cuatrero and Sanson successfully defended the National Six-Man Tag Championship in a match against Titan, Niebla Roja and Angel de oro.

Here are the full results from FantasticaMania:

* Caristico (c) def. Barbaro Cavernario - NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship

- Caristico finished Cavernario following La Mistica

* Forastero, Cuatrero and Sanson (c) def. Titan, Niebla Roja and Angel de oro - National Six-Man Tag Championship

- Forastero finished de oro following a Catapulta Dinamita

* OKUMURA, Negro Casas and Ultimo Guerrero def. Stuka Jr., Soberano Jr. and Satoshi Kojima

- Casas finished Stuka Jr. following La Casita

* EVIL, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi def. Yuya Uemura, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Dulce Gardenia

- Takagi finished Uemura following a Pumping Bomber

* Guerrero Maya Jr., Audaz and Flyer def. Namajague, Luciferno and Euforia

- Flyer finished Luciferno following a Guillotine Drop

* Tiger Mask def. Tiger

- Tiger Mask finished Tiger following a Tiger Suplex Hold

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Fuego finished DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Fuego finished DOUKI following a Palanca al Brazo

With FantasticaMania over, it is time for NJPW to focus on The New Beginning tour. The U.S. invasion begins on Friday, January 24 from inside the St. Petersburg Coliseum in Tampa, Florida. The main event will be an elimination match featuring Rocky Romero, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. JADO, Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.