On Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14, NJPW ran through its 2020 schedule, highlighting the biggest upcoming events.

Most notably, the G1 Climax 30 is moving to September / October due to the Olympic Games being held in Tokyo this year. Typically, the tournament ran from July into August. The last three shows will take place at Sumo Hall on October 16, 17, and 18.

Here are the dates that were announced during the show:

* The New Beginning in Sapporo (February 1 and 2 at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center)

* The New Beginning in Osaka (February 9 at Osaka-jo Hall)

* 48th Anniversary Show (March 4 at Ota City General Gymnasium)

* New Japan Cup 2020 finals (March 21 at Aore Nagaoka)

* Sakura Genesis 2020 (March 31 at Sumo Hall)

* Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni (April 29 at Kagoshima Arena)

* Wrestling Dontaku 2020 (May 3 and 4 at Fukuoka International Center)

* Best of the Super Juniors finals (June 6 at Ota City General Gymnasium)

* Dominion 6.14 (June 14 at Osaka-jo Hall)

* G1 Climax 30 final dates (October 16, 17, and 18 at Sumo Hall)

