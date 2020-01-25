NJPW New Beginning USA: Tampa took place last night as the promotion begins its multi-city tour in the States.

The main event was Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, David Finlay and Juice Robinson defeating Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga in an eight man elimination match. Post-match, Tanahashi said he would be at NJPW Lion's Break Project 3 in April in Tampa.

Below are the full results:

* Misterioso defeated Clark Connors

* Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita

* Colt Cabana and Toru Yano defeated TJP and Karl Fredericks

* Jeff Cobb defeated Alex Zayne

* Lance Archer defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, David Finlay and Juice Robinson (Tanahashi was the sole survivor) defeated Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga (8-Man Elimination Match)

The next show will take place tomorrow at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Rocky Romero, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga is the main event.