NJPW New Beginning USA continued today in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center. Below are the results:
* Yuji Nagata & TJP defeated Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI
* Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin
* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated The Rock 'N' Roll Express
* Jeff Cobb defeated Ren Narita
* Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens via disqualification
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi
The next NJPW New Beginning USA event will be on February 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
