NJPW New Beginning USA continued today in Pembroke Pines, Florida at the Charles F. Dodge City Center. Below are the results:

* Yuji Nagata & TJP defeated Misterioso & YOSHI-HASHI

* Satoshi Kojima defeated Alex Coughlin

* Colt Cabana & Toru Yano defeated The Rock 'N' Roll Express

* Jeff Cobb defeated Ren Narita

* Lance Archer defeated Alex Zayne

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens via disqualification

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi

The next NJPW New Beginning USA event will be on February 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Coca-Cola Roxy.