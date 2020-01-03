NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 will take place early tomorrow from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning at 2 am ET (11 pm tonight for those on the West Coast) with the main card starting at 3 am ET / 12 am PT. The event will stream on NJPW World and FITE (you can watch both Nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14 and New Year Dash for $49.99).

The card will feature IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defending against Kota Ibushi. Also, Jay White defends the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito with the winners of those respective matches facing off on Night 2 in a Title vs. Title Match.

Below is the full Night 1 lineup:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Lance Archer (c) vs. Jon Moxley

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson

YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale, and KENTA

BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and SANADA vs. El Desperado, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask, Tatsumi Fujinami and The Great Sasuke (with El Samurai) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Shinjiro Ootani and Naoki Sano (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)

PRE-SHOW

Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe vs. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Toa Henare

PRE-SHOW

Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata