NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 will take place early tomorrow from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning at 12 am ET (9 pm tonight for those on the West Coast) with the main card starting at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT. The event will stream on NJPW World and FITE.

The card below does give away Night 1 results, so please don't read ahead if you haven't watched the first show.

The card will feature Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, if Tanahashi wins, he'll get another rematch with Jericho for the AEW World Championship. The Title vs. Title Match (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships) featuring Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito is the show's main event.

Below is the full Night 2 lineup:

TITLE VS. TITLE

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

If Tanahashi wins, he get a rematch for the AEW World Championship.

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. SHO and YOH

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

KENTA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

REVPRO BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. SANADA

LIGER'S RETIREMENT MATCH

Jushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi

PRE-SHOW - NEVER OPENWEIGHT 6-MAN TAG TEAM GAUNTLET MATCH

Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe (c) vs. Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii, and BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, & EVIL, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, & Taichi, and Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale