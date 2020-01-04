NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 will take place early tomorrow from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Join us for live coverage beginning at 12 am ET (9 pm tonight for those on the West Coast) with the main card starting at 1 am ET / 10 pm PT. The event will stream on NJPW World and FITE.
The card below does give away Night 1 results, so please don't read ahead if you haven't watched the first show.
The card will feature Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, if Tanahashi wins, he'll get another rematch with Jericho for the AEW World Championship. The Title vs. Title Match (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships) featuring Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito is the show's main event.
Below is the full Night 2 lineup:
TITLE VS. TITLE
IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito
Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White
Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
If Tanahashi wins, he get a rematch for the AEW World Championship.
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. SHO and YOH
NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
KENTA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
REVPRO BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. SANADA
LIGER'S RETIREMENT MATCH
Jushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi
PRE-SHOW - NEVER OPENWEIGHT 6-MAN TAG TEAM GAUNTLET MATCH
Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe (c) vs. Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii, and BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, & EVIL, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, & Taichi, and Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale