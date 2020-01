Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 (Night 2) from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Live coverage will begin at 12 am ET (9 pm ET for those on the West Coast) for the Pre-Show. The main card starts at 1 am ET.

Wrestling Inc. will also have a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes up! The event will stream on NJPW World and FITE.

TITLE VS. TITLE

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

If Tanahashi wins, he get a rematch for the AEW World Championship.

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. SHO and YOH

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

KENTA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

REVPRO BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. SANADA

LIGER'S RETIREMENT MATCH

Jushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee and Hiromu Takahashi

PRE-SHOW - NEVER OPENWEIGHT 6-MAN TAG TEAM GAUNTLET MATCH

Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe (c) vs. Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii, and BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, & EVIL, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, & Taichi, and Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale