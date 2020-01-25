The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that their Crockett Cup pay-per-view will be held for the second year in a row.

Stu Bennett (the former Wade Barrett) announced on commentary during NWA Friday's Hard Times pay-per-view that Crockett Cup 2020 will take place in April. There's no word yet on the exact date, but we will keep you updated.

The Crockett Cup pay-per-view will take place in a larger venue than the Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) Studios in Atlanta where NWA tapes Power, and has held their Into The Fire and Hard Times pay-per-views.

The Crockett Cup pay-per-view will be the third pay-per-view since the NWA premiered Power back in October. Hard Times was held this week while Into The Fire was held in mid-December.

Full details on the Crockett Cup 2020 will be announced soon, and we will keep you updated.

The 2019 NWA Crockett Cup back in April of last year saw the NWA partner with Ring of Honor, and was won by Villain Enterprises representatives Brody King & ROH World Champion PCO, who also became the NWA World Tag Team Champions that night. They would lose the titles a few months later.

Below is a graphic for the pay-per-view, along with a shot of the Crockett Cup from Friday's Hard Times pay-per-view: