Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's Hard Times pay per view. Today's show takes place from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and is available for purchase on FITE TV.

Tonight's Full Card

1. Tim Storm versus Ken Anderson Television Title tournament first round

2. Ricky Starks versus Matt cross Television Title tournament first round

3. Dan Maff versus Zicky Dice Television Title tournament first round

4. Question Mark versus Trevor Murdoch Television Title tournament first round

5. Winner of Storm/Anderson versus Winner of Starks/Cross Television Title tournament Semifinal

6. Winner of Maff/Dice versus Winner of Mark/Murdoch Television Title tournament Semifinal

7. Finals of the Television Title tournament

8. Rock 'N' Roll Express versus Wildcards versus Eli Drake/James Storm for the NWA Tag Team championship

9. Scott Steiner versus Aron Stevens for the NWA National championship

10. Allysin Kay versus Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women's championship

11. Nick Aldis versus Flip Gordon Interpromotional match