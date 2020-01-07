Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's weekly episodic, Powerrr. Today's show was taped from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and streaming on the official NWA Facebook and Youtube Pages. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show.

Flashback of world's champion Nick Aldis joining the Television title tournament, claiming that he's defeated all challengers and was looking for another belt to add. Aldis bowed out of the tournament last week, when he was supposed to face former friend/rival Tim Storm. He's introduced his new faction with the Wildcards and Kamille as Strictly Business. Royce Isaacs would then face Storm, but was defeated. Footage is spliced with Aldis' beef with the Rock 'N' Roll Express' Ricky Morton.

