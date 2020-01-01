Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's weekly episodic, Powerrr. Today's show was taped from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and streaming on the official NWA Facebook and Youtube Pages. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show.

Video package highlighting the feud between world's champion Nick Aldis and Tim Storm. The two will meet in a tournament qualifier for the Television championship in today's main event. Footage of Aldis and his new faction attacking Storm. Storm's promo from last week is shown.

Intro song. (INTO THE FIRE!!!)