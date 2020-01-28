Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the National Wrestling Alliance's weekly episodic, Powerrr. Today's show was taped from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and streaming on the official NWA Facebook and Youtube Pages. Feel free to sound off in the comments, and enjoy the show.

A look back at Marty Scurll's appearance at this past Friday's Hard Times pay per view, where the Villain says that he's aiming at a shot at Nick Aldis' world championship. This led to Aldis putting his title on the line against Flip Gordon in a successful defense, which means all of Aldis's future business with ROH is on his terms.

Joe Galli and Stu Bennett officially welcome us to NWA Powerrr. Bennett introduces Sean Mooney as the latest member of the broadcast team. He introduces world champion Nick Aldis, who is met by a chorus of boos. Mooney congratulates Aldis on retaining the title at Hard Times. Aldis officially welcomes Mooney to the NWA before addressing Villain Enterprises. "I am not a man who boasts...I am not a man who brags...I deal exclusively in facts Sean, and the fact is that Flip Gordon is one of the most formidable wrestlers in the world today...except when he's there with the ole National Treasure." He calls Flip a flop. "You just learned first hand what every member of Villain Enterprises is soon going to find out. You are looking at the greatest world's champion of the modern era...don't @ me."

Mooney interrupts by saying that Scurll was here to step up to Aldis, but Aldis had him removed. "I had Scurll escorted from the building for two reasons. Number one because I needed to make sure that I maintain the integrity of the world's championship. The second reason...is because...like I told Marty to his face...from here on out...I call the shots. It shouldn't be too hard for anyone to understand. Everyone here knows who is pulling the wagon, who is keeping the lights on around here. Just call me the marathon man, because I run this show." Aldis reveals that he's arranged a private close-set meeting with himself and Marty Scurll that will air by the end of today's episode. "By the time that you've seen this sit-down...you'll know why they call me the dealer."

Advertisement for a Hard Times replay on FITE TV. Footage of Eli Drake and James Storm becoming the new NWA tag team champions at that event is played. Post match Drake and Storm gave the former champs, the Rock 'N' Roll Express, a hug and thanked them for everything they've done for the promotion.

Back to the commentary table, Sal Rinauro joins Bennett and Galli. He says he was supposed to face Royce Isaacs but he broke his arm. He'll be out for at least two months. Isaacs makes his way out accompanied by May Valentine. His opponent...Andre Guhn...is already in the ring.

Royce Isaacs versus Andre Guhn

Tie-up. Isaacs forces Guhn to the ropes and hits a body shot. To the corner...Isaacs lands a huge chop and smashes Guhn's head off the turnbuckle. Irish-whip...Guhn pops over but Guhn connects with a dropkick to the knee. Deadlift fisherman's suplex by Isaacs for a nearfall. Guhn fires off a dropkick that sends Isaacs to ringside. Valentine gives him a pep-talk before he returns to the ring. Rinauro makes a comment that Isaacs hears. He argues with Rinauro and almost gets counted out. Isaacs sprints back inside...Guhn cradles him...two count! Isaacs takes back control with a lariat. Full-nelson into a German suplex. That'll do it.

Royce Isaacs wins by pinfall