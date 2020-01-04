- The above video looks at the top moments of last night's episode of SmackDown. The moments include the return of Sheamus, The Miz beats up Kofi Kingston after losing, John Morrison's return, the Usos return to help Roman Reigns, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attacks Daniel Bryan.

- Kyle O'Reilly shared his 2020 goals on Twitter. The NXT star wants to remain NXT tag-team champions and win the Dusty Classic for the second time.

He wrote, "Goals for 2020 include but are not limited to: win the Dusty classic for the 2nd time. Remain @WWENXT tag-team champions throughout this entire calendar year and remain so Undisputed it's not even funny. Basically like 2019 but better."

- Below is a photo of Sheamus that WWE recently posted on their Instagram.