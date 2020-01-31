Heavy Machinery's Otis has finally landed a date with Mandy Rose of Fire & Desire.

Tonight's WWE Super SmackDown episode on FOX saw Rose and Sonya Deville approach Otis and Tucker backstage so Rose could thank Otis for helping her during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match last Sunday. This led to Otis asking Rose out on a date for next Friday night. Rose said she already has plans for next Friday, but not the following Friday. Rose and Deville then walked off while Otis smiled. Tucker then pointed out how Otis now has plans for a date, with Rose, on Valentine's Day.

The February 14 Valentine's Day edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It looks like this episode will feature segments from Otis and Mandy's first date.

Rose tweeted on the segment and wrote, "Oh that's right, it's Valentine's Day! [smiling face with open mouth and cold sweats emoji] [smirking face emoji]"

