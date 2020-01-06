There have been a lot of rumors and speculation on Paige possibly returning to the ring for WWE this year.

The speculation began after Paige made several cryptic tweets. She took to Twitter over the weekend and commented on her glory days, and the private footage that was released in 2018. The former WWE Divas and Women's Champion declared that she has "a lot of career left" and that 2020 will be a good year for her.

"I get told that my glory days are over w/ my career & that I'm a 'slut' coz of the crap that got released about me. Just know again. Ppl make mistakes when they're young. I'm not that person. Also my glory days are far from over," Paige wrote.

"I have a whole a lot of career left in me. 2020 will be a good year for me," she continued in another tweet.

Paige suffered a career-ending neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event in Uniondale, NY, and then retired from the ring. She managed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors until she needed to take time off for a hernia back in August 2018. The hernia was related to the career-ending neck injury, and she underwent another procedure last summer. The 27 year old revealed in a post-surgery Instagram post last August that she had the neck of a 60 year old. Despite the rumors and speculation, a return to the ring seems unlikely based on the information she's revealed.

Paige will return to her duties as an analyst and co-host on FS1's WWE Backstage this week.

You can see Paige's full tweets below, along with responses from her wrestler parents. Her mother said she believes Paige will have her own primetime talk show within a few years.

