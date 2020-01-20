Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW featured a segment that saw Ricochet interrupt WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman during their in-ring promo. Ricochet challenged Lesnar to a fight, but the segment ended with The Beast dropping Ricochet with a low blow kick.

The big talk coming out of the segment was the verbiage Heyman used in his promo. Heyman noted that Lesnar is looking forward to eliminating 29 other "contracted challengers" in Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble match, until he is the only one left in the ring. Heyman also mentioned how Lesnar has decided that there is not 1 person in the locker room who is worthy of headlining WrestleMania 36 against him. He also asked fans to name one person, in WWE or out of WWE, that is worthy enough to challenge Lesnar.

There have been a lot of rumors and speculation on Lesnar's possible opponent for WrestleMania 36, and Heyman's promo on RAW is fueling those rumors. It will be interesting to see if Lesnar entering Sunday's Rumble Match at #1 leads to the beginning of a new feud for WrestleMania.

Stay tuned for updates on Sunday's Rumble Match and Lesnar's WrestleMania match. Below are a few shots from tonight's RAW segment in Wichita, Kansas: