Petey Williams has been announced for Impact Wrestling's upcoming TNA-themed event during WrestleCon.

As we've noted, Impact will be bringing back the TNA name for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts the special Impact event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

The current line-up of wrestlers for the special "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event includes Williams, Scott Steiner, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Chris Sabin, plus Aces and 8s, which will be represented by D'Lo Brown and Ken Anderson. There's no word yet on who any of these wrestlers will be facing that night, but we will keep you updated on the card.

Tickets for the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com. Tickets range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV.

Williams originally worked with TNA from 2004-2009. He also worked for the company in 2013 and 2014, before announcing his original retirement in the summer of 2014. He lost a retirement match on the indies to Sabin. Williams would return to Impact in 2017, and has made a few appearances between 2018 and 2019. He is a two-time former TNA X Division Champion.

Stay tuned for updates on the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event.

Below is today's Twitter announcement on Williams:

