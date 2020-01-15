AEW and FITE.TV have revealed new photos and videos of the special set for tonight's "Bash at the Beach" edition of AEW Dynamite.

You can see a photo of the stage in AEW's tweet below, and then videos of the set and arena in the FITE videos with Josh Shernoff.

Tonight's special edition of Dynamite will take place from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. Below is the announced line-up for the show:

* #1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Awesome Kong and Mel vs. Shida and Kris Statlander

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade

* Cody Rhodes responds to MJF

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

#BashattheBeach in Miami is happening tonight!

